Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

