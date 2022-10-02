Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after buying an additional 549,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 674,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.