Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after buying an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

