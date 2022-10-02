Shyft Network (SHFT) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network launched on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 86,625,325 coins. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

