Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Silvergate Capital Stock Performance
SI opened at $75.35 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,049,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after purchasing an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
