Skycoin Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $77.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin.

Skycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | KakaoTalk | Reddit | Medium “

