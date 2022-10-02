Societe Generale Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 38

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. boohoo group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

