Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 5.0 %

LOV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.