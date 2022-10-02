Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $93,156.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 103,237,166 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

