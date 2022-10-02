Sportcash One Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $99,966.54 and approximately $49.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009116 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sportcash One Profile
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
