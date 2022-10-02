SPX Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SPX Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 140.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

