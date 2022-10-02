Starbase (STAR) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Starbase (STAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $210,413.30 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

