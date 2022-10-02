Starter Price Up 90.2% Over Last Week (START)

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Starter coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starter has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar. Starter has a market capitalization of $169,179.57 and approximately $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005543 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Starter

Starter (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Buying and Selling Starter

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

