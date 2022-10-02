STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Down 1.3% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005110 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.77 or 1.00102723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00064155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081822 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

