Stifel Nicolaus Trims GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Target Price to C$8.00

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on GCM Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
GCM Mining Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of TPRFF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. GCM Mining has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.93.
GCM Mining Company Profile
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
