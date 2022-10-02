Stifel Nicolaus Trims GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Target Price to C$8.00

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on GCM Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of TPRFF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. GCM Mining has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

