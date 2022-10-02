StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

