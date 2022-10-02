StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of TRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.