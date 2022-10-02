StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares in the company, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Culp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

