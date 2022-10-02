StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

