StockNews.com Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $28.88 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

