StockNews.com Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Buy

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NTAP stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NetApp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 238,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

