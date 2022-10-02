StockNews.com Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to “Buy”

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

TEX opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 579.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the second quarter worth $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 50.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

