Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,603,503 shares trading hands.

Strategic Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

