Straumann Holding AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Straumann in a research note issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF opened at $91.52 on Friday. Straumann has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $230.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

