Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 5.0 %

SAX stock opened at €38.72 ($39.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.48 and its 200 day moving average is €48.82. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.32 ($36.04) and a one year high of €76.05 ($77.60).

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.