Strong Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00030323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $146,936.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 520,989 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

