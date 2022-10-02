StrongHands (SHND) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $990,955.73 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,398,876,773 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

