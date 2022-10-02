Strudel Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.84 Million ($TRDL)

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Strudel Finance has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strudel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00017188 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strudel Finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strudel Finance Profile

Strudel Finance’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,595,494 coins. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @Cosmo_Strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strudel Finance’s official website is strudel.finance.

Strudel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel is a one-way, trustless bridge linking Bitcoin to Ethereum. vBTC, the resulting asset, trades off counterparty risk for market risk, bringing more diversity to the tokenized-BTC landscape. In the long term, Strudel proposes itself to use the forces of crypto-economics to challenge the status quo of blockchain and free BTC from the grip of Wall Street.By using the Strudel Dapp, Bitcoins are burned and marked with the Strudel protocol identifier. The burn transaction is then relayed to Ethereum, issuing vBTC in the exact ratio of 1:1.$TRDL (/ˈstruːdəl/) is the governance and reward token for the Strudel Protocol. It is created on 2 separate occasions:When a user crosses BTC over the bridge, $TRDLs are minted alongside vBTC. Early users receive an exponential reward as depicted in the graph;$TRDL rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers of various terra-farming pools. Of those, the vBTC-ETH pool takes a special role in maintaining the price peg.”

