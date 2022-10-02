SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Hits $775,165.14 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $775,165.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,740,434 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.