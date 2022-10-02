SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Hits $775,165.14 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $775,165.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,740,434 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
