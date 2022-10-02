SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.56 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $133.69 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005472 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,206.29 or 1.00027420 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081866 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

