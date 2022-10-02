SVB Leerink Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $110.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $109.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

