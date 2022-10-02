SwapDEX (SDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,735.00

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. SwapDEX has a market cap of $3.29 million and $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwapDEX has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One SwapDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SwapDEX

SwapDEX’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. SwapDEX’s total supply is 160,746,438 coins. The official website for SwapDEX is swapdex.net. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @SwapdexO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “The SwapDex Protocol allows users to generate USDX by leveraging collateral assets approved by “SwapDex Governance.” SwapDex Governance is a community that organizes and operates the process of managing the various aspects of the SwapDex Protocol. USDX is a decentralized, unbiased, collateralbacked cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, USDX offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone.Swapdex Token is a utility token created on the ERC20 Ethereum blockchain. Utility tokens are tokens intended to provide digital access to an application or service through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Swapdextoken allows access to the platform's activities while also providing specific values such as adding as collateral and platform governance purposes to its holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwapDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwapDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

