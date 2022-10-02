Swipe (SXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $171.45 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $171.45 million and $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 498,388,929 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is www.swipe.io.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

