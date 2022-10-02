Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €100.45 ($102.50) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.03.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

