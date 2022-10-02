Synapse Network (SNP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,876.00

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Synapse Network has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Synapse Network Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
