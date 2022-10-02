Synthetix Price Down 11% This Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $534.38 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00011662 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 11% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007127 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063593 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010409 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063778 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081165 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
