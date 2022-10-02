Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $62.04 million and $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is www.syntropynet.com.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

