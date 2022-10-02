Syscoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Syscoin has a market cap of $108.54 million and $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00602431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00602444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00250824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008853 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 662,243,183 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.