tBTC (TBTC) Price Tops $19,564.57

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, tBTC has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One tBTC coin can currently be bought for $19,564.57 or 1.01716947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tBTC has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About tBTC

tBTC’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official website is tbtc.network. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

tBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

