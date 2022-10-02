Teck Resources Limited to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $30.41 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 85,971 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $11,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

