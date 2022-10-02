Tenshi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (TENSHI)

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Tenshi has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenshi coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tenshi has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenshi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tenshi Profile

Tenshi’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Tenshi’s official website is kishu.com. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu is fully decentralized and on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream. $KISHU is an ERC20 token that started on the Ethereum blockchain April 17, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.