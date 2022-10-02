TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00

TERA (TERA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TERA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s genesis date was July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 709,086,511 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars.

