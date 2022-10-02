Tether Gold (XAUT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $141.82 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,660.34 or 0.08662651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $141.82 million and $288,352.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 85,417 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

