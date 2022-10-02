The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0074 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $363,921.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ launch date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

