The Forbidden Forest Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $532,147.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. The Forbidden Forest has a total market cap of $532,147.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Profile

The Forbidden Forest’s genesis date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org.

Buying and Selling The Forbidden Forest

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Forbidden Forest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the exchanges listed above.

