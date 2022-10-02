The Procter & Gamble Company to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.92. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.