The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) One Day Volume Tops $12,528.00

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a total market cap of $255.40 million and $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $238,470.44 or 12.37992669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Tokenized Bitcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Profile

The Tokenized Bitcoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,071 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official website is tokenlon.im/imBTC. The official message board for The Tokenized Bitcoin is medium.com/@tokenlon.

Buying and Selling The Tokenized Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Tokenized Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Tokenized Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Tokenized Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Tokenized Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Tokenized Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.