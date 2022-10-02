Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.23 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $287.57 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00086564 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00063246 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030968 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018152 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001863 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007623 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,632,524,800 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
