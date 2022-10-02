Thunder Token One Day Volume Hits $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

