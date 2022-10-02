Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,982.00

Tidex Token (TDX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $194,982.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,720,052 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

