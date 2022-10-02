TitanSwap Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $998.00 million and $6.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069565 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10634810 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap launched on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org/#.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

